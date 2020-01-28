Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $518,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
VB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $170.50.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.