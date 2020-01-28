Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $113,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after acquiring an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

EXC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,026. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

