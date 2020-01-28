Sageworth Trust Co Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,527.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 28,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 19,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

