Sageworth Trust Co Has $234,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

