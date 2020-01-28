Sageworth Trust Co Acquires New Position in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

