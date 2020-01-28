Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 7,196 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,012. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

