Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 189,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,788. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.