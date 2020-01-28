Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after buying an additional 1,236,995 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after acquiring an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 454,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

