Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

