Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $386,937.00 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,037.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01905063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.04047574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00647306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00124809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00731150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009988 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00621953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,543,181 coins and its circulating supply is 17,425,869 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

