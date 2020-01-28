Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rwe Ag Sp from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.
OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.28.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
