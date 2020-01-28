Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rwe Ag Sp from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

