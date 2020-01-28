Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

