Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,469,000 after buying an additional 82,003 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,436.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,393.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

