Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

