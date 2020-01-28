Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 102,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

