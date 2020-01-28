Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4,196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

