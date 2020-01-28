Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.