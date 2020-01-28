Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $35,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 4,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

