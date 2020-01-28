Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 447,257 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 235,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of RCKT opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

