RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.22

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.22 and last traded at $201.23, with a volume of 52575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.24 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,640.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

