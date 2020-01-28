Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Down 6.5%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 1,264,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,177,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

REI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 78.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 651,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 463,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 369,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 364,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.