Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Upgraded to “Add” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) to an add rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ricardo to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, December 6th.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 761.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 702.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

