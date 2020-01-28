Reviewing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $153.58 million 3.73 $13.79 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 8.39% 13.88% 7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AssetMark Financial and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats AssetMark Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

