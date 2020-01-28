Rev Group Inc (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Rev Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rev Group has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rev Group to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

REVG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $663.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

