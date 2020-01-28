Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Resources Connection has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of RECN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,432. The firm has a market cap of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

RECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

