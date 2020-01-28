Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shield Therapeutics (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON: STX) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2020 – Shield Therapeutics had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

1/27/2020 – Shield Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Shield Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Shield Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:STX remained flat at $GBX 163.50 ($2.15) during midday trading on Tuesday. 37,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 million and a PE ratio of 45.42. Shield Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.66).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

