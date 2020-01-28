Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RWE (RWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RWE (FRA: RWE) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – RWE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/20/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.60 ($40.23) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – RWE was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – RWE was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.70 ($40.35) price target on by analysts at Metzler. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – RWE was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – RWE was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – RWE was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RWE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.70 ($36.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,905 shares. RWE AG has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.14 and its 200 day moving average is €26.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

