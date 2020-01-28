Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.16% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of Renault stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday, hitting €35.60 ($41.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.99.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

