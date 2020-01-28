Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 6% Higher

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.74, 3,918 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,025.73% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

