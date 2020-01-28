Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.00

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.81 ($1.54), with a volume of 385419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.20 ($1.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $504.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.71.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

