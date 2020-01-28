Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of RDFN opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,730. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

