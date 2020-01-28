Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $302,048.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

