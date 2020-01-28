Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receives $223.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Raytheon by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $226.06. 1,238,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.