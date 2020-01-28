Raymond John Daniels Sells 135,757 Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

