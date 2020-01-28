Raymond James Raises Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $66.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.28 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.