Raven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,234.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $330,234.00 and $6,807.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

