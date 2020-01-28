Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 382,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,435,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 265,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RAVN. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

RAVN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.46. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

