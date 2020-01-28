Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 985,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $161,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,207,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

