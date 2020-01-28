Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.05. Range Resources shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 9,120,881 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 449,559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $8,840,000.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

