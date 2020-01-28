Randolph Co Inc Buys 53 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $210.38. 519,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.70. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.