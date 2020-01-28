Raiden Network Token Price Up 2.3% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.46 million and $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

