RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 128,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.