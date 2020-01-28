Quasarcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,720.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $676,090.00 and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051907 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,378,708 coins and its circulating supply is 168,378,708 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

