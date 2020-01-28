Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.0834 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $194,380.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.82 or 0.02711146 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008978 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,223,932 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

