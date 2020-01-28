Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin and Huobi. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $59,079.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

