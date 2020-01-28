QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $105.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.