QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 3,200,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

