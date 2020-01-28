QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,002.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $43,002.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

