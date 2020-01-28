Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$183.65 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCR. TD Securities raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.86.

Shares of FCR stock opened at C$20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$20.33 and a 1-year high of C$22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.57%.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

