Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trivago NV – Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trivago in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Trivago has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

